Locomotive Global announces new appointments

As LGM’s head of production, Gill will be responsible for building out the company’s production expertise, culminating in launching LGM’s line production services offerings for outside producers. She will be leading and managing all aspects of production for LGM projects, beginning with development and carrying all the way through to project delivery. With an aim to build LGM into a leading production partner in the industry, she will be tasked with setting benchmarks for the company in terms of production the achievement of which will take LGM to the next level of corporate growth.