Locomotive Global Media expands creative team with key hires

The new appointments include Binitesh Baruri ,Meghna Joshi and Yuvika Sharma to to enhance film and series development.
Known for its exceptional storytelling and content production, Locomotive Global Media, an international production company based in Mumbai, announces the strategic expansion of its creative team with key appointments, thus fortifying its ability to produce and develop films, mid-size fictional shows, and non-fiction shows. The company's decision to cater to small and mid-size budget productions stems from a desire to expand the scope of its creative operations and production services capacity in India.
Locomotive Global has welcomed three dynamic professionals to its creative family, with the appointment of Binitesh Baruri as creative producer: Films, Meghna Joshi as Creative Producers: Series: Non-Fiction and Films, and Yuvika Sharma as Associate Creative Producer: Series, each bringing a unique set of skills and expertise to bolster the company's commitment to delivering premium storytelling in a wide range of content.
Binitesh Baruri joins Locomotive Global with an extensive experience of over 20 years as a writer and filmmaker. A direction alumnus of the FTII at Pune, he has been an independent film director and producer of short fiction and feature documentaries. He headed the direction department at Whistling Woods International for over three years and has collaborated with Saeed Mirza, Sudhir Mishra, Subhash Ghai, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
A seasoned creative director, Meghna Joshi, boasts of an impressive 18-year career and contributes to shows like ‘Rising Star’, ‘Jhalak Dikhla Ja’, and ‘IIFA Awards’. She demonstrates an innate ability to infuse emotions, intellect, and entertainment into each project. Meghna's forte lies in crafting engaging narratives and producing solid content, making her a valuable asset to the team.
With over 13 years of experience across TV and OTT, Yuvika Sharma has worked with some of the finest production houses and prominent channels or platforms like Sony Pictures Network, Discovery Communications, Zee TV, Eros International, and ALT Balaji. Her dedication, experience, and versatile skill set make her a key addition to the team.
Speaking on the new appointments, Sunder Aaron, co-founder, and Managing Partner, Locomotive Global Media, said, "We are thrilled to widen the scope of our activities in India, by starting to develop and produce small and mid-size budget fiction and non-fiction shows. The new additions to our team will allow Locomotive to maintain with any new projects the same level of excellence in storytelling and execution that has defined Locomotive Global’s work up till now. We are committed to delivering captivating and diverse entertainment to audiences both in India and worldwide, and believe our expanded team will allow Locomotive to create even more content that will captivate, entertain and inspire.”