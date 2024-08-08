Locomotive Global Media onboards Vikas Sharma as head of film projects

Commenting on his appointment, Sharma said, “I am deeply grateful to Sunder for this opportunity and his confidence in me. Together, we are focused on crafting content with both Indian and global appeal that importantly also ensures profitability. As India embraces its moment on the world stage demonstrated by non-mainstream films like ‘Kill’, ‘All We Imagine as Light’, and even ‘Monkey Man’, we're excited to invest time and resources in film projects that are aligned with the company's global objectives and brand ethos, while helping to establish Locomotive Global Media as a leading boutique studio. We are particularly excited about projects in the horror and thriller genre that possess an elevated approach to their storytelling.”