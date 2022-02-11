Lodestar UM appoints Vijayalakshmi Ramesh to drive its Strategy function

In her previous role, Viji was associated with Mindshare.
Lodestar UM in their push towards strengthening the strategy function for the Southern market, onboards Vijayalakshmi Ramesh (Viji). In her new role as the Strategic Head of South, Viji will be responsible for enhancing the strategy product for existing and new clients for the South market and will be based out of Lodestar UM’s Bengaluru office.
During her prolific career of 18 years in Media & Communications, Viji has worked with both B2C & B2B clients extensively, having the unique advantage of knowing the rules of consumer engagement and driving marketing ROI for both the playfields. Her vast area of experience ranges from FMCG, Retail, Fashion, Technology (B2B & B2C), New age services & Startups.
In her previous role, Viji was associated with Mindshare and her rich experience includes an Analytics role at IMRB, Account planning at HTA, Media planning at Mudra & Initiative Media, as well as a stint as Marketing Strategist for IBM at GPJ.
Nandini Dias, CEO, Lodestar UM said, “We are delighted to have Viji as an integral part of our strategy function. Bengaluru is home to several established technology-based businesses and our office has shown a robust growth rate across categories in the region over the last couple of years. Bangalore office handles many prestigious businesses like Wipro, Accenture, PhonePe, Ather Energy, Exide Life, Inbisco, etc. ”
Talking about Viji’s appointment, Laya Menon – executive vice president, Lodestar UM said, “There exists a huge opportunity presented by a buoyant economy across sectors and is reflected in the pace seen in action across clients. The ever-evolving media landscape compounds the challenge. Viji’s deep understanding of this entire spectrum will further strengthen our product that’s underpinned by Lodestar UM’s philosophy of Better Science Better Art Better Outcomes. Delighted to welcome Viji onboard and look forward to new frontiers of growth and momentum together.”
Talking about her new role Vijayalakshmi Ramesh said, “I am delighted to join Lodestar UM, and to walk the path of future-proofing their client business. Lodestar has several cutting-edge products & planning tools, and I would endeavor to strengthen our strategic offerings to our clients on the back of those products to drive better business outcomes. Looking forward to working closely with Laya and the Lodestar UM leadership team in driving this agenda.