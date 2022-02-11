Lodestar UM appoints Vijayalakshmi Ramesh to drive its Strategy function

Talking about her new role Vijayalakshmi Ramesh said, “I am delighted to join Lodestar UM, and to walk the path of future-proofing their client business. Lodestar has several cutting-edge products & planning tools, and I would endeavor to strengthen our strategic offerings to our clients on the back of those products to drive better business outcomes. Looking forward to working closely with Laya and the Lodestar UM leadership team in driving this agenda.