Lodha Ventures onboards Mahesh Shah as president of corporate communications

Shah was previously working as senior general manager and head of public relations at HDFC.
Lodha Ventures, an Abhinandan Lodha Enterprise, has announced the appointment of Mahesh Shah as president– corporate communications. Shah joins the organisation, bringing with him a wealth of experience from his illustrious 37-year career with HDFC.
Commencing his journey with HDFC in 1986, Shah has played an important role in the growth and success of the brand HDFC. He has been an integral part of shaping the communication strategies for HDFC, a housing finance company and a financial conglomerate.
In his new role as president– corporate communications at Lodha Ventures, Shah will be responsible for overseeing and enhancing the communication strategies of the company. His rich experience and strategic acumen are expected to contribute significantly to the company’s growth and strengthen its position as a leader in the industry.
Speaking on this new addition to the leadership team, Abhinandan Lodha – chairman, Lodha Ventures, said, “I am pleased to welcome Mahesh, a titan in the field of public relations, to our ecosystem. With an impressive 40-year legacy of shaping perceptions and navigating the complexities of media communication, Mahesh’s arrival marks a pivotal moment for our organization. We are looking forward to the wisdom and success that his seasoned presence promises to guide us in our endeavours.”
Shah added, “I am thrilled to join Lodha Ventures, an Abhinandan Lodha Enterprise. After 37 fulfilling years at HDFC, I am eager to bring my experience to contribute to the growth and success of the company. I look forward to leading the corporate communications team and collaborating with the talented professionals here to enhance communication strategies, strengthen the brand, and propel Lodha Ventures to new heights in the industry."