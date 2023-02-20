Lokesh Sah joins Publicis Worldwide India as Senior Vice-President

His last stint was with IdeateLabs, a digital-first agency, where he worked as the head of account management.
Publicis Worldwide India (PWW) has announced the appointment of Lokesh Sah as senior vice-president, of account management.
An accomplished advertising & communications leader, Sah will play an instrumental role in enhancing the agency’s vision of being a creative agency that delivers true brand value and growth, bringing greater depth and dimension to client relationships and accelerating opportunities for PWW’s clients through the Groupe’s Power Of One thinking and offering.
In a career spanning over two decades, Sah has garnered a rich multi-category experience, having managed large multinational and national brands such as Unilever, Samsung, MG Motors, IndianOil, Reckitt Benckiser, HSBC, Hero MotoCorp, Hamdard Laboratories, Sony Playstation among others. Sah has worked in senior roles at Lowe, Cheil, FCB Ulka, Havas Worldwide, and TBWA. His last stint was with IdeateLabs, a digital-first agency, where he worked as the head of account management.
Oindrila Roy, managing director of Publicis Worldwide India said, “We are glad to have Lokesh as a part of the team, leading and enhancing our key client relationships. His skills and capabilities contribute perfectly to our product and vision of creating powerful work that works for our client businesses and accelerates growth for the agency. Lokesh’s wealth of experience in the integrated brand-building space along with his admirable leadership skills bodes well for our momentum and phenomenal growth.”
Lokesh Sah said, “I am excited to begin this journey where I hope to play a significant role in writing a new chapter for PWW and scaling up its operations and market stature in India. What is great is the implementation of a truly integrated model - The Power Of One, which is core to Publicis Groupe’s DNA. Being the world’s most valuable agency group, it gives me an opportunity to work under the guidance of great mentors and build powerful brands, in order to achieve new milestones.”