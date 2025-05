L'Oréal has elevated Saksham Sharma as Head of Media for its Luxe and Dermatological Beauty Divisions in India. This promotion expands his responsibilities beyond his previous role as senior manager -digital marketing for L'Oréal Professional Products Division.

Sharma, who has been with the company for approximately three years, confirmed his new role via a LinkedIn update. His professional background also includes prior tenures at Phillip Morris International, Philips, and Videocon.