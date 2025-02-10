L'Oréal names Ajay Simha as general manager for Garnier. He joined the organisation in 2023 as the general manager of eCommerce.

Simha took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

He has over a decade of experience working for global consumer companies across the Middle East and North Africa regions. His areas of expertise include; full P&L management for category/portfolio, brand strategy development and deployment, brand activations and launches, innovations and new product development (NPD), digital marketing and communications.

Throughout his career, Simha has worked with organisations like NIVEA India, Beiersdorf, and Hewlett Packard India Sales.