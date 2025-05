L'Oréal names Sanchari Biswas as head of media and digital- consumer products division. Biswas joined L'Oréal in 2023 as the media and digital lead.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Biswas is a digital marketing professional with over 12 years of experience in ROI improvement through digital media, measurement & technology. Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations such as toothsi, Performics India, and Resultrix.