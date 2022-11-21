L’Oréal appoints Aseem Kaushik as India Managing Director

Aseem has been with L’Oréal for 27 years and held many leadership positions within the Group. Aseem started his career in 1995 in the Consumer Products Division of India to set up and expand field operations. He then took on several leadership roles in the Professional Products Division (PPD) and was instrumental in creating the modern Salon industry in India and building a successful sustainable business model with partners. Most recently, he led international teams in PPD; first in Asia Pacific (APAC) and then in South Asia Pacific Middle East North Africa (SAPMENA) zone, driving an ambitious online + offline transformation agenda for the professional hair industry of the future.