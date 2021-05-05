L’Oréal appoints Asmita Dubey as Group Chief Digital Officer

With a background in both statistics and economics, Asmita started her career in the Indian advertising industry. Later in China, she activated campaigns for some of the world’s biggest FMCG companies. As part of the group, Asmita laid the foundations for L’Oréal’s e-commerce acceleration in China. She built L’Oréal’s first joint-business partnerships with Alibaba and Tencent and established a broader start-up ecosystem. As chief marketing officer for China and Asia Pacific for L’Oréal, she strengthened L’Oréal’s digital footprint in the region.