L’Oréal appoints Asmita Dubey as Group Chief Digital Officer

Beauty brand L’Oréal has Asmita Dubey as chief digital officer and member of the group’s executive committee. Dubey succeeds Lubomira Rochet, who has decided to continue her career outside the group.
Dubey was chief media officer for the group and chief digital officer for L’Oréal’s consumer products division. She is entrusted with the responsibility of driving the second phase of the brand’s digital transformation.
With a background in both statistics and economics, Asmita started her career in the Indian advertising industry. Later in China, she activated campaigns for some of the world’s biggest FMCG companies. As part of the group, Asmita laid the foundations for L’Oréal’s e-commerce acceleration in China. She built L’Oréal’s first joint-business partnerships with Alibaba and Tencent and established a broader start-up ecosystem. As chief marketing officer for China and Asia Pacific for L’Oréal, she strengthened L’Oréal’s digital footprint in the region.
Commenting on her appointment, Nicolas Hieronimus, deputy chief executive officer of L’Oréal, in charge of Divisions, explained, “Asmita is a real expert in her field and is a true strategic thinker, with a unique ability to simplify within complexity. With her long-term experience in digital marketing, trend-spotting and consumer centricity, she is the perfect choice to build the next big phase of our digital transformation.”