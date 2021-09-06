L’ORÉAL India appoints Gaurav Anand as new Chief Digital & Marketing Officer

Commenting on his appointment, Amit Jain, managing director, L’Oréal India said, “The Indian consumer is making a rapid shift towards omni channel. As a beauty tech company, L’Oréal India is addressing this evolving landscape by deploying new technologies to enhance our products and customer experience for a new O+O world. This new role is our commitment to strengthen the role of digital at the core of our business strategy. With his proven track record of accelerating disruptive business growth, Gaurav is best placed to scale our digital marketing efforts to harnesses new capabilities for the company.”