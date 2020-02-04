L’Oréal India appoints Pankaj Sharma as Director, Consumer Products Division

Speaking about the development, Amit Jain, managing director, L’Oréal India said, ‘’ I am delighted to welcome Pankaj as irector, consumer products division in India. Pankaj’s international experience combined with his commercial and marketing expertise will help accelerate L’Oréal India’s transformation into a BeautyTech company while reinforcing our positioning as India’s beauty advisor. The appointment of Aseem as the Head of our Professional Products Division across the Asia Pacific region is testimony to India’s unique position as a talent hub for L’Oréal globally. Aseem has made a stellar contribution to the growth of our business in India and we wish him great success in his new assignment.’’