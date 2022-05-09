L'Oréal ropes in Samsung's Abhishek Grover as Chief Digital Officer

Previously, he headed digital marketing at Samsung Southeast Asia & Oceania.
L'Oréal has recently appointed Abhishek Grover from Samsung as chief digital officer - CPD Division for its South Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa regions. Grover joins from Samsung where, he was heading digital market for Southeast Asia & Oceania region for more than 3 years.
A marketing leader with around 15 years of experience in developing growth strategy for global brands, Grover has also worked with WPP global media agency GroupM for around 7 years. At GroupM, he was leading marketing strategy, communications planning and digital operations transformation for large global brands such as L’Oreal, Kimberly Clark, Google and Nokia. He also had prior stints with The Leela Palaces & Resorts and Hewitt Associates.