L'Oréal's Anvesha Poswalia joins Unilever India

She joins Unilever as Head of Digital & E-comm - Home Care.
Anvesha Poswalia has recently joined Unilever India as head of digital & e-comm - Home Care. Prior to this, she was working with L'Oréal Group, as digital marketing lead.
In the past, the Mumbai based marketing professional has worked with the multinational paint company, Asian Paints, as the head of digital media, handling the overall digital marketing strategy for the brand.
As per her LinkedIn bio, Poswalia worked as the head of online marketing at travelyaari.com from October 2013 to September 2015. She was responsible for managing brand and direct response campaigns, building the marketing plans, executing marketing programs across selected segments, devising strategies to drive online traffic to the company website along with other responsibilities.
An alumnus of SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, she has also worked with Google for two years and four months. She joined the company as an account planner for AdWords in June 2011 and took up the role of account strategist in June 2012. Working as a consultant for online marketing for clients advertising on the Google Network, she worked with two verticals: India Travel Vertical and North America