L’Oreal India onboards Raagjeet Garg as director– consumer products division

L’Oreal India announces the appointment of Raagjeet Garg as director – consumer products division (CPD). He will take over from Pankaj Sharma, who has been elevated to managing director- consumer products division, L’Oréal Australia and New Zealand.
In his new role, Raagjeet will be responsible for the accelerated growth of L’Oreal India CPD which houses L’Oreal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, and NYX Professional Makeup. He will lead the company’s initiatives on market growth strategies such as developing innovative product offerings, ensuring effective marketing and distribution, delivering on both valorisation and democratisation missions.
Commenting on the appointment, Aseem Kaushik, managing director, L’Oreal India, said, “I am delighted to welcome back Raagjeet as Director, Consumer Products Division in India. His marketing and business prowess will strengthen our vision to be India’s beauty advisor. Raagjeet brings a pioneering spirit and data driven mindset that will support the transformation of L’Oréal India into a leading Beauty Tech company."
"Over the last four years, Pankaj Sharma has played a vital role in shaping our strategic omni-channel direction and growth of our consumer products’ portfolio. He has a proven track record of leading teams to provide exceptional innovation and experiences for our consumers. We wish him success in his new assignment,” he added.
Raagjeet has over twenty years of experience in personal care and beauty. He joined L’Oreal in May 2009, and successfully launched Garnier Men in India. Subsequently, went on to lead L’Oreal Paris in India where he developed the Ecommerce business for the brand, ensuring a double-digit growth through his tenure. Raagjeet had a stint with L’Oreal Australia in 2019 as the L’Oreal Paris general manager and then moved to L’Oreal Vietnam as the business head - consumer products division.
Raagjeet Garg, director- consumer products division, L’Oreal India, said, “India is where I began my career with the L’Oreal Groupe and I’m happy to be back. It is an exciting time to be here, given the growing possibilities of the Indian beauty industry. There is a strong consumption need for science backed and sustainable innovations. As I take on this role, I look forward to elevating standards, inspire trust, and redefine possibilities in the ever-evolving landscape of beauty in India.”