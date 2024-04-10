L’Oreal India onboards Raagjeet Garg as director– consumer products division

Raagjeet Garg, director- consumer products division, L’Oreal India, said, “India is where I began my career with the L’Oreal Groupe and I’m happy to be back. It is an exciting time to be here, given the growing possibilities of the Indian beauty industry. There is a strong consumption need for science backed and sustainable innovations. As I take on this role, I look forward to elevating standards, inspire trust, and redefine possibilities in the ever-evolving landscape of beauty in India.”