Lotus Herbals appoints Puja Singh as AGM Marketing

Lotus Herbals, a beauty and personal care brand, has announced the appointment of Puja Singh as AGM- marketing. In this role, Singh will steer the marketing & brand operations along with strategic growth for a prestigious portfolio that includes Lotus Herbals, Lotus Dermabotanics, Lotus Makeup, Lotus Organics+, Lotus Botanicals, and the clinical skin-tech brand Dermacy.

An alumna of ISB Hyderabad and Miranda House, Singh has over 15 years of experience in the beauty and personal care landscape. She joins Lotus Herbals after leading marketing & innovations at McNROE Consumer Products.

With this appointment, Singh marks a return to the organisation, who previously served as the marketing manager for Lotus Herbals’ Make-up division and EBOs. During her earlier tenure, she was instrumental in launching and repositioning Lotus Makeup as a high-aspiration, youth-centric brand.

In her new capacity, Singh will focus on scaling the brand’s footprint across digital and traditional ecosystems. Leveraging her deep insights into the female consumer, she joins at a time when Lotus Herbals is aggressively expanding its presence in the organic and dermat skincare segments.