Loveleen Sahrawat moves on from Aditya Birla Capital

Aditya Birla Capital's head of brand, digital business, and customer advocacy, Loveleen Sahrawat has decided to move on from the company. She worked with the brand for more than 9 years and was leading marketing teams at the center including brand, digital business, direct marketing, customer advocacy, customer journeys, research & insights, and media. Her next move is yet unknown and she posted about this move on her LinkedIn profile.
Previously, Sahrawat worked with McCann Worldgroup as senior vice president and regional business director - Asia and Middle East for around 4 years. A post-graduate from IIMC, Loveleen has also worked in the past with Leo Burnett, Ogilvy, Future Group, and Grey WOrldwide.