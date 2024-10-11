Lowe Lintas appoints Kapil Batra as president for Mumbai office

Lowe Lintas, an advertising agency has announced the appointment of Kapil Batra as president at its Mumbai office, effective immediately.

Batra’s hire completes the creative leadership team at Lowe Lintas Mumbai. The aim is to take the Mumbai office to new creative heights and continue Lowe Lintas' legacy of delivering impactful and culturally relevant work. He will report to Prateek Bhardwaj, chief creative officer (CCO), to further strengthen the agency’s creative and strategic vision.

Kapil Batra brings with him over two decades of experience in the advertising industry, with a track record of creating iconic campaigns. His prior experience includes leadership positions at Wieden + Kennedy India and McCann Erickson.

His body of work includes the "PayTM Karo" campaign, the endearing "Share a Coke" series, the evergreen “Mirchi Sunne Wale Always Khush (Rudaali)”, Yatra.com’s “Ehsaan mat lo, discount lo”, Happydent’s “Dikha Bateesi kar baat achhi si” campaign and the widely acclaimed "Dettol Soap Bubbles" activation. Kapil’s creative genius has been recognized at prestigious platforms including Cannes, D&AD, Clio, One Show, Spikes Asia, and Effies, among others.

Prateek Bhardwaj, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas commented, "To me, Kapil embodies what Lowe Lintas has stood for over the decades – total commitment to creative excellence and a collaborative, team-first approach . His work on PayTM, Perfetti and Coca Cola is legendary and I have no doubt that his creativity will propel and inspire the team to new creative heights. Along with Sarvesh Raikar and Madhu Noorani in Mumbai, Vasudha Misra in Delhi, and Arpan Bhattacharyya and Litna Das in Bangalore, our senior creative leadership team is complete and ready for the future."

Kapil’s appointment comes at a time when Lowe Lintas is focused on further strengthening its creative offerings and expanding its footprint in the Indian advertising landscape. The agency is focused on crafting brands of the future, with profound ideas on every single culture, stories that will change the way brands can connect, the way they can lead, and the impact they can have on the world.

Kapil Batra, on his new role as president of Lowe Lintas, stated, "Joining Lowe Lintas as President of the Mumbai office is an incredible opportunity to be part of an agency that consistently pushes the boundaries of creativity. Lowe Lintas has a rich legacy of creating work that is not just memorable but also meaningful. I am excited to contribute to this legacy and work alongside Prateek Bhardwaj and the immensely talented team here to create campaigns that resonate with audiences and make a real difference for our clients."