Lowe Lintas appoints Kedar Teny as CEO

Virat Tandon, Group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group added: “At Lintas, our transformation journey started a few years ago with focus on “Hyperbundled solutions” to bring our strategy, creative, PR, social, content production, design and experiential services together in the service of the brand. Lowe Lintas has the leading position in the country and boasts of a client list that includes some of the largest and the most successful brands in India. We have built our reputation on work that works with the consumer and in the market, and as true partners to our clients. It is now the right time to change gears in our transformation journey and unlock the magic of “Hyperbundling” for all of our clients at Lowe Lintas. Over my interactions, I found that Kedar was totally made for this job as he has strategic clarity on the future of our industry. He brings with himself an invaluable expertise of marketing and a passion for brands and the creative product. Moreover, he is a great believer and practitioner of technology in marketing to drive growth. And of course, he is a great fit culturally and is fun to work with. So, he fits perfectly into our vision for the future of Lowe Lintas.”