Lowe Lintas appoints Shantanu Sapre as Chief Business Officer

Lowe Lintas has appointed Shantanu Sapre as chief business officer, effective immediately. Shantanu returns to Lowe Lintas - having spent over 15 years in the earlier stint with the agency. During that tenure, he played an instrumental role in expanding the agency’s West operations, steering strategic mandates for marquee brands in FMCG, retail, and technology, and helping deliver consistent business growth.

With close to three decades of deep-rooted experience in advertising, brand stewardship, and business innovation, Shantanu brings with him a rare blend of entrepreneurial drive and agency rigour. Since his time at Lintas, Shantanu has expanded his horizons in diverse and dynamic ways. He co-founded a start-up in the play-tech space and advised a growth-stage MSME on strategic expansion, operational design, and business transformation. These experiences have added entrepreneurial sharpness and startup agility to his already deep expertise in brand-building and leadership.

Commenting on the appointment, Subramanyeswar S. (Subbu), group CEO - India & CSO - APAC, MullenLowe Global said “For us, every client partnership is a shared journey of ambition and possibility. In welcoming Shantanu back, we are investing in leadership that understands not just brands, but the dreams and challenges behind them. His rare blend of depth and entrepreneurial agility will help us stand shoulder to shoulder with our clients - advancing their businesses and shaping stories that truly matter.”

Sharing his excitement on rejoining the agency, Shantanu Sapre said, “Coming back to Lowe Lintas feels like coming home - it’s familiar, but there’s so much new energy in the air. It’s exciting to be part of a fresh chapter as we all navigate the big changes happening in the industry. I’m glad to be back, and I am looking forward to being part of the journey of writing a new story.”