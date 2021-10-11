Lowe Lintas appoints Vasudha Misra as Regional Creative Officer

Vasudha, a Mass Communications graduate, started her advertising career with FCB Ulka, and went on to become one of the youngest women creative heads at the agency. Over the past 19+ years, she has worked on several successful brand campaigns, including the launch of first few dotcom brands of the country such as Naukri, Jeevansathi and 99acres and was responsible for the work done on one of the most maverick telecom brands, Tata Docomo. Her work on Havells’ Paani se panga mat lo became popular locally while, Tinder – Start Something Epic, was talked about widely in India and across the globe. She has also won awards for her work on Tata Docomo and Tinder. Vasudha has also been part of the grand jury at New York Festival, Cresta Awards, The Immortal Awards, and a final judge at Adstars. At Lowe Lintas, Vasudha will be responsible for driving the agency's creative output and providing creative direction to the team.