Lowe Lintas CEO Raj Gupta moves on from the agency

He had spent over 12 years at Lowe Lintas and had taken over as CEO of the agency in 2017.
Raj Gupta, the CEO of Lowe Lintas is moving on from the agency. He had taken over as CEO in 2017. Before his role as CEO, he worked as the president of the agency from 2012-2017. Prior to that, he had worked as executive director of Lowe Lintas from 2007-2012.
On moving on from Lowe Lintas, Gupta says "I retired in January 2020. It was as an honor to have started my career at Lintas and now to have retired from there too. There is a reason for having spent so many years at Lintas, someone is always coming through here with a new adventure, a new discovery, a new idea, it made me fall in love with communications over and over again," he says.
Gupta mentions that life is about the people you meet and the things you create with them. "I met and worked with many inspiring colleagues who then turned either into mentors or friends. Love you all, love you Lintas so much and I am so proud to have been part of you," he says.
On Gupta's retirement, Amer Jaleel, Group CCO and Chairman, MullenLowe Lintas Group began by saying that he'd ended a long and illustrious career where he played multiple roles and ended up being CEO of Lowe Lintas.
"Over the last one year of his association with us Raj actually proposed, designed, and activated what is possibly the most integrated and comprehensive Digital Education Program that the industry has seen. As a direct result of Raj's hand in this and because of the role he played in bringing the Lintas Trust's contribution to educating and upgrading the entire Lintas talent force, we are today stronger and a more contemporary strategy and communications company and not just an agency," says Jaleel.