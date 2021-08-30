Lowe Lintas elevates Anaheeta Goenka as COO for Unilever, South Asia and Chief Growth Officer

Ana – as Anaheeta is fondly known – began her career with Lintas as a management trainee after graduating from SP Jain Institute of Management Studies. Over these years, she rose to hold key positions and is now part of the senior leadership at Lowe Lintas. Her elevation consolidates the entire Unilever relationship for South Asia under her leadership. As COO for Unilever, South Asia, she will lead the teams for brands such as Glow & Lovely, Axe, Tresemme, Vim, Domex, Nature Protect, Knorr, Kissan, Pepsodent, Closeup, Surf Excel, Wheel, Sunlight (Sri Lanka) and Lifebuoy Shampoo (SEA). Additionally, she has played an integral role in bringing new business and growth to the agency's Mumbai office. As Lowe Lintas' Chief Growth Officer, she will focus on strategic business development in a new challenging business environment - across all agency offices in India.