LS Digital appoints Cyrus Jogina as Head of Marketing

He will oversee the global marketing and communication mandate of the group.
LS Digital, a new-age independent digital marketing transformation group, strengthens its leadership team by announcing appointment of marketing and brand communication specialist Cyrus Jogina as head of marketing. He will lead the global marketing and communication mandate for the LS Digital Group, working closely with CEO & co-founder, Prasad Shejale and Anshuman Misra, senior VP of emarket, strategic partnerships, HR Development, quality and marketing & PR.
Cyrus is a marketing communication professional with diversified experience of over 25-years in the field of corporate communication, brand management and crises management. He has headed the communication mandates across a wide spectrum of industry verticals, gaining vast expertise in strategic brand marketing and communications, market and consumer research.
“Cyrus’ appointment is another validation of our commitment and leadership in the industry. Building a robust core team is imperative for LS Digital as we chart our course to become a global leader in Digital Marketing Transformation solutions. Cyrus is a seasoned professional with a rich background in marketing and brand communications, stands as a key addition to this leadership team. His arrival comes at a pivotal time when LS Digital is expanding its presence worldwide, bringing with him a wealth of experience. He will drive our group’s marketing plans forward by integrating, streamlining and structuring our parent and group companies helping us execute our ambitious India out narrative.” said Prasad Shejale, CEO & Co-founder, LS Digital on the appointment.
In this role, Cyrus will take charge of all marketing, branding and communication mandates while driving the overall strategy to ensure optimal client satisfaction and growth. He will also be responsible for developing employee brand and external communication programs to facelift the company's brand presence and reputation across India and global markets.
Anshuman Misra, SVP (Marketing & PR), LS Digital said, “I am pleased to welcome Cyrus to the team. He joins us at an opportune time when we are looking to broaden our DMT presence in India as well as overseas. Cyrus’ depth of experience and keen understanding of the industry will prove vital to LS Digital’s future endeavours.”
Elated on his appointment, Cyrus Jogina, Head – Marketing, LS Digital said, “This is a fantastic opportunity for me to work with a leading digital marketing group and contribute to its success. I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to help LS Digital achieve its goals and remain at the forefront of the industry." Commenting on the role, Cyrus said, “It is important that a parent brand and its group companies have the right strategy for its marketing, branding and communication. I am excited with the opportunity to work with a dynamic leadership and a vibrant team that will help in building a stronger, more dynamic brand in India and in the overseas markets.”
Cyrus has been assigned the responsibility of supervising the organization's strategic marketing program, including its planning, development, and execution. His role will play a crucial part in expanding the company's growth in both current and new markets, as well as extending its reach in the global industry.