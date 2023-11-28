LS Digital appoints Cyrus Jogina as Head of Marketing

Elated on his appointment, Cyrus Jogina, Head – Marketing, LS Digital said, “This is a fantastic opportunity for me to work with a leading digital marketing group and contribute to its success. I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to help LS Digital achieve its goals and remain at the forefront of the industry." Commenting on the role, Cyrus said, “It is important that a parent brand and its group companies have the right strategy for its marketing, branding and communication. I am excited with the opportunity to work with a dynamic leadership and a vibrant team that will help in building a stronger, more dynamic brand in India and in the overseas markets.”