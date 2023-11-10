LS Digital appoints Gaurav Seth as Vice President, Data Solutions

Prior to this, Gaurav led the India operations of Lotame as managing director.
LS Digital, a digital marketing transformation group, has announced the appointment of Gaurav Seth as Vice President of Data Solutions. In this role, Gaurav will own and drive the program for Data driven Marketing Solutions, helping customers build marketing use cases to grow their business. Gaurav comes with an invaluable experience of 18 years, in data management. Prior to this, Gaurav led the India operations of Lotame as managing director.
In response to the appointment, Prasad Shejale, CEO & Founder of LS Digital, said, "We at LS Digital are constantly aiding brands in their Digital Marketing Transformation (DMT) efforts with our thought leadership and services. Today, a brand’s ability to compete in the emerging digital economy lies in its Data and analytics competencies. Gaurav’s background in data management shall be of immense importance while tracking trends and building the right solutions for marketeers."
Vinay Tamboli, the senior VP of digital analytics, products & consulting business at LS Digital, stated "I'm thrilled to welcome Gaurav to the Data Solutions team. His industry experience is truly invaluable. Over the past couple of years, we've witnessed a significant increase in customer adoption of our data-driven solutions built on LS Digital's Transformation Framework. Gaurav's presence will further expedite our growth in ML-based digital marketing solutions."
Regarding his new stint, Gaurav said, "I believe that ML applications in Digital Marketing are critical for any organization to stay competitive in the emerging digital economy. The framework for Digital Marketing Transformation (DMT) has ‘Data and Insights’ as one of its pillars and I will be contributing to strengthen it further.”