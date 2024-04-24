LS Digital appoints Vishal Sharma as its new deputy VP of media buying and trading

Commenting on Vishal’s appointment, Maanesh Vasudeo, leadership team at LS Digital, "At LS Digital, we recognise the ever-evolving landscape of media buying and the transformative impact it can have on businesses across industries. As we propel towards a landscape of digital marketing transformation, omnichannel presence and consistency, it is essential for us to continually integrate media and marketing practices to offer tailored solutions to our partners.” This being Vishal’s second stint at LS Digital, Maanesh further added, “Vishal in his earlier role at LS Digital was responsible for pre-sales, media planning and execution. In these years, I have seen Vishal grow as a professional and his strength in media buying will further help LS Digital’s ambitious global growth plans.”