LS Digital expands into UK market, appoints Pawan Wankhede as UK business head

The company will provide ML-based DMT solutions including media, creative, D&I, innovation and tech to brands in the UK market.
LS Digital, a digital marketing transformation group, as part of its global expansion, announced its foray in the UK market. It has appointed Pawan Wankhede as business head of UK operations.
Wankhede will focus on expanding the brand’s skills and capabilities in digital marketing transformation (DMT) to businesses in the European market. He brings over 18 years of expertise in digital marketing strategies and content.
Previously, Pawan was working as the CEO of VidRule, a programmatic digital marketing company for over 7 years. He owns specialisations in several forms of marketing including AdTech, content production and monetization, social media and display marketing and mobile marketing.
Prasad Shejale, CEO and co-founder, LS Digital, said, “We have appointed an industry veteran like Pawan to take the reins of the UK operations and replicate the growth we have seen in the MEA region. LS Digital already has a significant presence in Europe, specifically in UX and CX verticals. Now we will expand our focus, with the UK as the base and Pawan at the helm, to include the entire DMT solution, which comprises media, creative, D&I, innovation and tech.”
Rupak Ved, COO, LS Digital added, “I am happy to welcome Pawan to the UK team. His expertise in diverse areas of the digital marketing space, especially in international markets will help accelerate growth in Europe and take it to greater levels.”
Commenting on his new role, Wankhede said, “ I am enthusiastic about joining the LS Digital team, recognising the immense opportunity to guide UK brands in harnessing the robust DMT framework crafted by the company. In my role, I will be dedicated to fostering innovation, broadening our European focus and assisting brands in setting up their Centre of Excellence (CoE).”