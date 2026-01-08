LS Digital Group appoints Ganesh Kotian as AVP

LS Digital has appointed Ganesh Kotian as AVP, where he will be responsible for driving business development initiatives and strengthening client partnerships across key accounts.

In his new role, Ganesh will focus on enabling growth through performance-led content, SEO, and digital experience solutions. He will also work on exploring transformational AI-led initiatives across the marketing funnel, while collaborating with internal stakeholders to align digital strategies with measurable business outcomes and evolving client needs.

Ganesh brings over 16 years of experience in digital marketing, with a strong and diverse agency-side background spanning global networks. Prior to joining LS Digital, he was associated with Performics India, part of Publicis Groupe, where he played a key role in business growth, talent development, and building high-performing teams across multiple client portfolios. Before Performics, he was part of WPP Media, where he gained foundational experience working across large-scale brands and complex digital ecosystems.

Across his career, Ganesh has worked closely with leadership teams to scale capabilities, manage large accounts, and deliver award-winning work across sectors such as CPG and BFSI.