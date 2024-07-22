LS Digital promotes Dipshika Ravi to vice president and executive creative director– LS Creative

Manesh Swamy commented on her promotion, saying, “Dipshika is a creative powerhouse with a profound understanding of content marketing, creative communication, and brand building. Her leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our services. As our organisation continues to become a business transformation partner to our clients, our goal is to drive high-impact creative solutions by leveraging integrated data-driven services. We are confident she will significantly impact our clients' success.”