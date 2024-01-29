L&T Finance Holdings elevates Sudipta Roy as Managing Director and CEO

He takes over from Dinanath Dubhashi, who will now be the Whole Time Director on the board of the company.
L&T Finance Holdings has elevated Sudipta Roy as its managing director and CEO. He takes over from Dinanath Dubhashi, who will now serve as the whole time director on the board of the company until his superannuation on April 30, 2024.
S. N. Subrahmanyan, chairman of LTFH said, “I am sure that the company will achieve great heights under Sudipta’s leadership and become a cutting-edge digitally powered Fintech@Scale leader in the retail financial services landscape. I am also certain that our collective capabilities will empower LTFH to consistently deliver value to its stakeholders while living by our values of Pride, Ambition, Integrity, and Discipline.”
Sudipta Roy said, "I am delighted to be part of LTFH in this exciting phase of growth where the company has transitioned to become a retail NBFC. The company has achieved the Lakshya 2026 goals two years in advance and now our key focus will be on making Lakshya goals sustainable by ensuring that our performance is consistent and predictable."
Roy was previously the chief operating officer at the company. With over 22 years of experience, he has worked with organisations such as Indian Highways Management Company, ICICI Bank, PAYBACK, Deutsche Bank, Citibank NA, Colgate Palmolive, and Indian Oil Corp.