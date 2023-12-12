L&T Finance names Kavita Jagtiani as CMO

Previously, she was working with Pidilite as Marketing Chief - South Asia, Middle East, Africa & CIS.
L&T Finance has recently announced the appointment of Kavita Jagtiani as the chief marketing officer (CMO). In her new role, Jagtiani will lead the marketing, brand, corporate communications, digital marketing & consumer research function.
Welcoming her onboard, Dinanath Dubhashi, managing director & CEO, L&T Finance Holdings said “With a proven track record of building large brands, integrated marketing campaigns, and digital marketing, Kavita brings a fresh perspective to the Company’s purposeful marketing agenda. She will play an important role in building L&T Finance into a top-notch, digitally-enabled Retail Fintech@Scale.”
Sudipta Roy, chief operating officer, L&T Finance said, “Jagtiani’s appointment as the CMO is in alignment with the future journey of the Company. We are confident that she will be highly instrumental in delivering sustainable growth on the back of five key pillars, namely, enhanced customer acquisition, sharpening credit underwriting, implementing futuristic digital architecture, heightened brand visibility, and capability building.”
With more than two decades of brand building and marketing experience from her leadership roles at leading companies including Pidilite Industries, General Mills, and ICICI Bank.