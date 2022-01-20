LT Foods’ appoints K. Ganapathy Subramaniam as Head of Marketing

Subramaniam brings with him a rich & diverse experience of over 17 years across FMCG categories. He has a Master’s in Business Administration from IMT Ghaziabad. In his last role as DGM – Innovation at Dabur India, he was responsible for spearheading Innovations, ensuring a steady pipeline of new products for Dabur’s business growth across categories of interest. Significantly he led the launch of Dabur Sanitize Range of personal and household sanitizing products, the foray of Dabur into staples and launch of Dabur Vatika Face wash in this tenure.