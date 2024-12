Lucky Saini who was earlier the head of marketing at CheQ has joined FYERS as the SVP of marketing.

FYERS is an Indian online trading platform known for its innovative offerings and user interface.

Saini shared the update on social media and said, he's thrilled about the new journey.

Prior to his stint at CheQ, Saini was the VP & Head of brand at Meesho. He has also worked with organisations like Dentu India, Flipkart and Ogilvy.