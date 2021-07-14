Lucky Saini to join Meesho as VP and head of brand marketing

Meesho is an Indian social commerce platform that specialises in enabling individuals and small businesses to resell items and make profits.
Lucky Saini has announced that he is joining Meesho as VP and head of brand marketing. He will be responsible for leading all brand-building efforts to set Meesho up for success in a rapidly evolving social commerce category.
This is Saini’s second stint in the e-commerce sector. Earlier, he spent over four years at Flipkart in various roles, from category marketing to brand strategy.
Founded in 2015, Meesho closely follows the reseller model in its functioning. However, since late-2020, the company has also been experimenting with a new model, where the consumers can order items directly from the website.
Prior to joining Meesho, Saini was the brand head at Vedantu, from September 2020 onwards. From April 2019 to June 2020, he worked at Dentsu Slingshot, where he led the digital and marketing solutions unit of Dentsu India.
The Dentsu Slingshot unit was designed to solve marketing and brand tasks with a bespoke solutions approach. This included growth hacking tasks, brand strategy challenge, or media strategy problems.
Before joining Dentsu, he worked at Manipal Global Education as assistant brand supervisor. Prior to that, he worked at Ogilvy and Mather as an account supervisor, from October 2012 to August 2014.