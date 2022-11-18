Lucky Saini moves on from Meesho

He had been the vice president and head of brand marketing at Meesho.
Lucky Saini has confirmed that he will be moving on from Meesho. He had been working as the VP and head of brand marketing at the e-commerce company. During his stint, he was responsible for brand building, marketing, and overall brand communications.
Prior to his stint at Meesho, he was working at edtech company Vedantu. Here, he had a similar role - where he was responsible for brand activities relating to research, media, creative, PR and brand communication for the edtech platform. He had quit Vedantu in July 2021.
Before joining Vedantu, he was a part of the agency ecosystem - heading Dentsu Slingshot alongside Kunal Dubey - who joined from Flipkart. Dentsu Slingshot was the digital and marketing solutions unit of Dentsu India. Dubey and Saini remain friends till date.
Even before his Dentsu stint, Saini worked at Flipkart for four years. His last held role at the e-commerce giant was as associate director of marketing. When he joined Flipkart in 2015, he was working as a brand manager and he eventually worked his way up the ladder in the marketing role.
Saini's next move is unknown as of now.