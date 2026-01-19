Luminous Power Technologies appoints Vivek Abrol as MD & CEO

Luminous Power Technologies has announced the appointment of Vivek Abrol as managing director and chief executive officer, effective Monday, January 19, 2026.

Abrol will focus on driving profitable growth across the Luminous portfolio, advancing the company’s evolution into an integrated consumer energy fulfilment platform, and accelerating the expansion of solar and sustainable energy solutions. He will reinforce Luminous’ dominance in its core inverter and battery markets, prioritizing new and emerging technologies.

Vivek Abrol succeeds Preeti Bajaj, who will be transitioning to Luminous’ parent company, Schneider Electric, where she will assume the role of executive vice president (EVP) and lead their global home solutions division.

During her tenure, Preeti Bajaj provided leadership and played a pivotal role in shaping Luminous’ growth and solar journey, strengthening its position as a leading Fast Moving Energy Goods brand and transforming it into a trusted name in consumer energy fulfillment.

Former MD & CEO Preeti Bajaj said, “It has been a privilege to lead Luminous Power Technologies through a phase of strong growth and transformation. I’m incredibly proud of the team and the progress we have made together. Today, the company is well-positioned for its next chapter of growth. We are confident that under Vivek’s leadership, we will build on this strong foundation, elevate our focus on long-term value creation, and strengthen our position as India’s leading consumer energy fulfillment company.”

Commenting on his appointment, Vivek Abrol, MD & CEO, Luminous Power Technologies, said, “I’m honored to take on the responsibility of leading Luminous Power Technologies, which has built a strong legacy of innovation, customer trust, and market leadership. India’s energy landscape is at a pivotal moment, driven by the transition toward cleaner, more reliable, and technology-enabled energy solutions. As reliability, sustainability, and technology increasingly shape how energy is generated, stored, and consumed in homes and businesses, our focus will be on delivering innovative energy solutions that meet their evolving needs. I look forward to working closely with the team to build on this foundation and accelerate our growth.”

With over 25 years of leadership experience, including a decade as CEO, he brings deep expertise in FMCG, Stationery, and Electricals. He started his career with ITC, where he spent 16 years spearheading multi-disciplinary leadership roles scaling FMCG businesses, and the next 10 years as business head & CEO in other diverse sectors working with Pidilite Industries & RR Kabel in managing end-to-end businesses.