Lupin appoints Rajalakshmi Azariah as vice president of corporate communications

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
She holds an MBA from the Thiagarajar School of Management.
According to a recent update on LinkedIn, Lupin has roped in Rajalakshmi Azariah as VP - corporate communications. In her previous stint, Rajalakshmi was the senior general manager of corporate and brand communications at Diageo India.
She has worked at Adfactors PR, Avian Media, The PRactice, Genesis Public Relations, Himalaya Wellness Company, and Tata Elxsi in the past.
With a 25-year background in several industries, she is a seasoned communications professional with expertise in strategic and corporate communications, storytelling, crisis communications, media relations, and digital marketing.