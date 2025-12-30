Luxor Writing Instruments appoints Keshav Anand as GM – Marketing

Luxor Writing Instruments has appointed Keshav Anand as general manager – Marketing. In this role, Anand will lead marketing for the category and oversee brand-led initiatives across the company’s portfolio.

Anand joins Luxor with over a decade of experience across consumer brands, digital platforms and partnerships. Prior to this appointment, he served as associate director at VerSe Innovation, where he worked on partner ecosystems and multilingual content initiatives across Dailyhunt and OneIndia.

Earlier in his career, Anand worked with ByteDance on platform partnerships and creator-led initiatives for TikTok. He has also held roles across brand and partnerships functions at Reckitt (BSI) and OYO.

At Luxor Writing Instruments, Anand will focus on strengthening brand marketing and building long-term brand relevance across consumer touchpoints.