Lyxel&Flamingo announces restructuring of its leadership team

Elevates six homegrown leaders as Partners.
Lyxel&Flamingo (L&F), a digital-first, integrated marketing agency headquartered out of Gurugram announced major restructuring of its leadership team. The company has elevated six homegrown leaders as new Partners to further strengthen the focus on scaling its business pan-India.
The six newly-minted partners have already spent more than half a decade with the company and have risen through the ranks to now lead very important and profitable businesses within the L&F fold. Six years & a steady growth story later, the brand new additions as the company’s partner comprises of Nishant Singh (Creative Director - Copy), Nishit Mohan (Head of Technology), Shivam Singh (Team Lead R&D), Hitanshu Gupta (Solutions Architect), Upesh Verma (Head, E-Commerce) and Ashish Sharma (Delivery Head).
Dev Batra, co-founder and CEO at L&F says, “We are incredibly proud to elevate six of ‘our own’ to partners as they represent what homegrown talent can do for the growth of any company. Having come up through the ranks, they embody & exemplify the strong cultural values our organisation is exceedingly proud of. Interestingly, a few of them began their professional careers with us and have soldiered on through thick & thin to have reached this pivotal point in their careers. They’ve demonstrated the same perseverance & other core values integral to L&F like any other partner has and hence, this elevation only makes natural sense”.
The four original co-founders, Dev Batra (CEO), Yesh Miranda (Chief Creative Officer), Shreyansh Bhandari (Chief Operating Officer) and Priya Batra (Director, People Strategy and Growth), shall dilute as much as 20% of their equity in order to help more than 30 leaders within their company become partners over the next three years in an industry-first restructuring and organisation building process.
“As a team we have always had the unwavering belief that L&F has what it takes to grow into a globally relevant, multinational, marketing agency from India. To strengthen our mission of ‘Building For The Future’ and further build on our vision, the natural step was to groom the next generation of leadership within a structure where they hold more equity in the company & build on the momentum of growth & new competencies”, added Dev.
Priya Batra, director, people strategy and growth at L&F says, “The company’s growth culture is an integral part of our outlook. We focus on doing things passionately and always pushing the envelope – yet giving complete independence to our people to decide their own growth and enabling this in a decentralised manner. This is where the six new partners are going to bring their expertise to the table - Building For The Future in the process- for brands & for the organisations alike”.
.L&F has to its credit, a diversified portfolio of more than 100+ brands including category leaders like SRL Diagnostics, V-Guard, The Body Shop, Colorbar Cosmetics, Biotique, Asics Shoes, Cipla Healthcare, AMD India, 24Seven Retail Stores, Vogue, Furo Shoes, Muvin, VIVO, Dabur, Merino, Boddess, Taco Bell, Fortis Hospitals, RSPL Group amongst others for services executed across 50+ solution themes in over 20 countries. With a team size of over 400 full-time employees, it is one of the largest independent agencies in India with offices in Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Vancouver, Canada and Wyoming, US.