Lyxel&Flamingo announces restructuring of its leadership team

Dev Batra, co-founder and CEO at L&F says, “We are incredibly proud to elevate six of ‘our own’ to partners as they represent what homegrown talent can do for the growth of any company. Having come up through the ranks, they embody & exemplify the strong cultural values our organisation is exceedingly proud of. Interestingly, a few of them began their professional careers with us and have soldiered on through thick & thin to have reached this pivotal point in their careers. They’ve demonstrated the same perseverance & other core values integral to L&F like any other partner has and hence, this elevation only makes natural sense”.