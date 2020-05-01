M K Machaiah moves on from Mindshare; joins Wavemaker

Machaiah has over 20 years of experience in the industry. At his previous role in Mindshare, he was the chief innovation officer. He spent nearly eight years at the agency. Through his career, he has worked at Mindreach OMD, World Sport Group, Dentsu, McCann Worldgroup, Madison and Mudra Communications. At his last role at Mindshare, Machaiah was responsible for setting up ‘Innovations Lab’ through systemic integrations of Content+, Social and Activations and building sports practice.