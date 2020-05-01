M K Machaiah moves on from Mindshare; joins Wavemaker

Machaiah will join Wavemaker as the president - special initiatives and will handle the ITC business.
After spending nearly eight years at Mindshare, M K Machaiah has moved on. He has joined Wavemaker as the president of special initiatives and will be responsible for handling the agency's ITC business account. The account was previously handled by Sanchayeeta Verma.
Machaiah has over 20 years of experience in the industry. At his previous role in Mindshare, he was the chief innovation officer. He spent nearly eight years at the agency. Through his career, he has worked at Mindreach OMD, World Sport Group, Dentsu, McCann Worldgroup, Madison and Mudra Communications. At his last role at Mindshare, Machaiah was responsible for setting up ‘Innovations Lab’ through systemic integrations of Content+, Social and Activations and building sports practice.