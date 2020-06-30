M V Shreyams Kumar, appointed to Director Board in Press Trust of India

The appointment has come into effect from June 5.
The Press Trust of India Ltd (PTI) has appointed Mathrubhumi Managing Director M V Shreyams Kumar as a new member of its board of directors.
Kumar was appointed in the casual vacancy due to the death of former Mathrubhumi Chairman and Managing Director M P Veerendra Kumar. PTI Editor-in-Chief Vijay Joshi announced Kumar’s appointment on Monday.
Kumar is also the central executive committee member and Kerala Regional Committee chairman of the Indian Newspaper Society. He is also serving as the global vice president of the International Advertising Association, Executive Committee Member of News Broadcasters Association, and President of Kerala Television Federation.