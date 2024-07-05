M3M India appoints Sanjeev Kumar Sharma as its chief financial officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
M3M India, the country's luxury real estate company announced the appointment of Sanjeev Kumar Sharma as its new chief financial officer.
With the recent appointment of Sharma as CFO, M3M India has strengthened its management team with adding him to their pool of talent. He brings extensive experience in financial planning and analysis (FP&A), financing, reporting, controllership, treasury, and taxation, making him well-equipped to enhance the company’s financial operations.
Given his career culminated in a significant leadership role as CFO – India Office Business & EVP at Brookfield Properties. In this capacity, Sharma spearheaded strategic financial initiatives, leveraging his comprehensive industry knowledge to drive growth and operational excellence within the organisation. His tenure at Brookfield Properties underscored his ability to navigate complex financial landscapes while steering towards sustainable business outcomes.
Commenting on the appointment, Sanjeev Kumar Sharma said, "I am profoundly optimistic and honored to join M3M India as chief financial Officer. The opportunity to collaborate with the talented team at M3M and contribute to the company's growth is especially compelling. I eagerly anticipate working towards the continued success and advancement of M3M India."
Sharma boasts nearly three decades of extensive expertise in finance and accounting (F&A), spanning diverse sectors including real estate, equipment rentals, manufacturing, and banking.
Sudeep Bhatt, president of M3M India, expressed his enthusiasm about Sharma's appointment, saying, "I am delighted to extend a warm welcome to Mr. Sharma as he joins our company. With an impressive 30 years of extensive experience, Mr. Sharma brings invaluable and strong leadership capabilities to our team. His management style aligns seamlessly with the values and culture of M3M, which encompasses integrity, a client-centric approach, sustainability, and the coexistence of all entities in a congenial ecosystem. Here's to a harmonious and thriving partnership, where his leadership will be a beacon guiding us towards greater goals and unprecedented successes."