M3M India appoints Sanjeev Kumar Sharma as its chief financial officer

Sudeep Bhatt, president of M3M India, expressed his enthusiasm about Sharma's appointment, saying, "I am delighted to extend a warm welcome to Mr. Sharma as he joins our company. With an impressive 30 years of extensive experience, Mr. Sharma brings invaluable and strong leadership capabilities to our team. His management style aligns seamlessly with the values and culture of M3M, which encompasses integrity, a client-centric approach, sustainability, and the coexistence of all entities in a congenial ecosystem. Here's to a harmonious and thriving partnership, where his leadership will be a beacon guiding us towards greater goals and unprecedented successes."