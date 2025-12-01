MA Parthasarathy retires from WPP Media after a 17-year stint

MA Parthasarathy has moved on from WPP Media, marking the end of a 17-year tenure across Mindshare, GroupM and WPP’s media operations. In a LinkedIn post, he announced that he has chosen to retire and “take a break” after what he described as a deeply fulfilling professional journey.

Parthasarathy joined Mindshare India in 2009 as leader – business planning during the agency’s restructuring, and went on to hold several senior roles, including heading Mindshare offices, serving as chief product officer, and later taking on the CEO role at Mindshare. Most recently, he led strategy and consulting at GroupM/WPP Media.

His move comes after more than three decades with the WPP Group overall. Before joining Mindshare, he spent 14 years at HTA/JWT, working across client leadership and strategic roles.

Parthasarathy also thanked teams across the network and extended his best wishes to WPP Media and the broader WPP Group, adding that he would continue to “cheer every win” from the sidelines.