Mad Influence names Aman Narula as new COO

Mad Influence, a creative marketing agency, announces the promotion of Aman Narula as its new COO. Narula, coming with over seven years of experience and working as head of operations at Mad Influence, has the vision of transforming and driving engagement and delivering measurable impact.

“This role means a lot to me. Looking back on the past seven years, I’m incredibly grateful for the journey, the challenges, and the milestones we’ve achieved together. None of this would have been possible without the constant support of our management and the dedication of my team, who continue to push boundaries every day. This is not just an honour but a commitment. I’m fully invested in driving our vision forward, expanding into new verticals, and achieving even bigger goals in the coming year. There’s a lot to build, and I’m excited for what’s ahead. Onwards and upwards!” said Aman Narula, COO of Mad Influence.

“Aman Narula has been an integral part of Mad Influence since its early days, and his journey from a business development associate to COO is a testament to his dedication, resilience, and strategic mindset. He has played a crucial role in shaping our vision, turning challenges into opportunities, and driving operational excellence. As we step into a new era of growth and innovation, I have full confidence in Narula’s leadership to take Mad Influence to even greater heights. This promotion is not just a milestone - it’s the beginning of a bigger journey. The future is exciting, and we are just getting started”, said Gautam Madhavan, founder and CEO of Mad Influence.

With his expertise in social media, Narula has experience in various fields, from business development to influencer marketing management.