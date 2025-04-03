Madame elevates Akhil Jain to MD and CEO

Jain Amar, the parent company behind fashion brands Madame, Camla Barcelona, and mSECRET, has announced the elevation of Akhil Jain as its managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO).

With deep roots in the promoter family, Jain brings over two decades of hands-on experience, having worked across every vertical within Jain Amar. An alumnus of NIFT and a lifelong learner with executive credentials from global institutions like Harvard and IIM-A, Jain has been serving as executive director, driving innovation across brand, technology, and retail strategy.

His elevation was announced recently at the Jain Amar Leadership Summit 2025, attended by the top 25 leaders of the company, including the board of directors and heads of department. The workshop, themed “From Vision to Execution,” laid out bold goals across topline, bottom-line, calendarisation, and accountability—anchored by a shared commitment to becoming IPO-ready by 2027.

In his new role, Akhil will lead the transformation blueprint, focusing on:

Driving growth across physical and digital channels

Building one cohesive organisational voice

Embedding governance with decision-action-responsibility (DAR) structures

Streamlining review and budgetary control cycles

Investing in leadership capability and technological integration

“This is not just a new role—it’s a new rhythm. We’re moving from isolated departments to a single unified movement. I believe Jain Amar’s next era will be defined by how well we align people, process, and purpose. I’m grateful for the trust placed in me and excited to lead this extraordinary team into the future,” said Akhil.