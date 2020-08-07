Madan Mohan Mohapatra moves on from Future Group

The former head of customer strategy and business head has moved on from the company to start his own venture.
Madan Mohan Mohapatra has moved on from Future Group. His position at Future Group India was as head of customer strategy and business head at Future Media India. Over call, he mentions that starting his own venture had been on his mind for a while and the coronavirus acted as the trigger to push him to act on those thoughts.
He spent a little over a decade (13 years) at The Future Group. According to his Linkedin profile, he has been leading the Customer Strategy for Future Group since 2014 with responsibility across corporate marketing, media planning and buying, loyalty and analytics, consumer research and group level activation & initiatives.
Before joining Future Group, he worked at Reliance ADAG as regional director for the north and east businesses. He worked there between January 2005 and August 2007.
He has also had a stint at Starcom MediaVest group between April 2001 and September 2003. He worked as the associate media director and during this time, he was responsible for looking after the TV investment of all clients. He also managed the first ever Media AOR for Starcom Worldwide in India i.e. Godrej GE.
He also worked at FCB Ulka between 1998 and 2000 as a media planner and buyer.