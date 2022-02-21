Madhur Acharya joins Lenskart as Vice President Ecommerce

Previously, he was the VP of marketing at Wow Skin Science.
Ex Wow Skin Science's Madhur Acharya has joined Lenskart as vice president ecommerce. He had quit the personal care brand as its vice president of marketing last week after 3 years stint. He announced the move in a LinkedIn post :
Acharya joined WOW Skin Science in August 2019 as a senior business development manager, he was made its head of marketing in December 2020 and as its VP of marketing in July 2021.
In his 12-year career, he has worked at places like Forest Essentials, Cobrapost, Postergully, FREECULTR, iEntergizer, and Justdial.