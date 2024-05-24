Madhur Gupta joins Hero Realty as CEO

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Hero Realty (HRPL) has announced the joining of Madhur Gupta as its new chief executive officer. With a career spanning over three decades, Gupta brings experience and a track record of transformative leadership to HRPL.
His background in the mining and metals industry and his proficiency in procurement, engineering, business development, project engineering, and supply chain management positions him to lead HRPL into a new era of growth and innovation. He comes with a mechanical engineering background, an MBA also alumnus of IIM Lucknow.
Before joining Hero Realty, Gupta served as the CEO of Hero Steels, a part of Hero Enterprise, where he showcased his approach and prowess. Under his leadership, Hero Steels achieved operational excellence and profitability, reaching a significant turnover of Rs 1000 crore. His tenure at Hero Steels was marked by his ability to drive business success while fostering a culture of innovation and excellence.
Welcoming Gupta to the HRPL family, Jogendra Singh, group CFO and president (Finance), Hero Enterprise said, “Madhur’s vision for Hero Realty is ambitious and forward-thinking. He aims to position HRPL as a leader in creating sustainable, smart, and community-centric developments. We look forward to the transformative impact he will undoubtedly bring to the company and its developments.” This year, Hero Realty is all set for launch of four new projects in Delhi NCR, Ludhiana, and Mohali.
Committed to integrating technology with eco-friendly practices, Gupta is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for residents through projects that meet the highest standards of design and functionality. His focus on sustainability and community well-being is set to redefine urban living, guiding HRPL to stay on course with its vision to offer a golden living experience within the real estate sector.
Recognised for his vision and mindset, Gupta has earned energy, finance, and corporate social responsibility accolades. His leadership is expected to bring a fresh perspective to HRPL, driving the company towards unprecedented growth and success.