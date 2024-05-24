Madhur Gupta joins Hero Realty as CEO

Welcoming Gupta to the HRPL family, Jogendra Singh, group CFO and president (Finance), Hero Enterprise said, “Madhur’s vision for Hero Realty is ambitious and forward-thinking. He aims to position HRPL as a leader in creating sustainable, smart, and community-centric developments. We look forward to the transformative impact he will undoubtedly bring to the company and its developments.” This year, Hero Realty is all set for launch of four new projects in Delhi NCR, Ludhiana, and Mohali.