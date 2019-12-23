Madison BMB appoints Ameet Joshi as General Manager

Commenting on this appointment to the team, Raj Nair, CEO & chief creative officer, Madison BMB says, “Ameet is a welcome addition to the Madison BMB team as General Manager. He comes armed with nearly two decades of experience of working at leading creative agencies, on diverse industry portfolios. Armed with an infectious enthusiasm to get things done, Ameet will lead all account management functions and conversations with all our key clients. With a focus on adding value on current and new relationships by directing all aspects of business strategy and maintaining consistent strategic inputs and co-creating value for brands and businesses. He will also help in guiding the agency focus on new business development strategy. I look forward to him partnering me in taking Madison BMB to greater success.”