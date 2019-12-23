Madison BMB appoints Ameet Joshi as General Manager

Madison BMB has just announced a senior level appointment of Ameet Joshi as General Manager.
Ameet Joshi has over 18 years of experience across advertising agencies handling brand and marketing communications for leading clients across diverse industries. Prior to joining Madison BMB, Ameet was a Business Head at Creativeland Asia. Having extensive experience in marketing strategies and campaigns, product positioning and branding along with understanding of digital and conventional media, Ameet has worked with advertising agencies such as Ogilvy, Lowe Worldwide and Grey Worldwide.
Commenting on this appointment to the team, Raj Nair, CEO & chief creative officer, Madison BMB says, “Ameet is a welcome addition to the Madison BMB team as General Manager. He comes armed with nearly two decades of experience of working at leading creative agencies, on diverse industry portfolios. Armed with an infectious enthusiasm to get things done, Ameet will lead all account management functions and conversations with all our key clients. With a focus on adding value on current and new relationships by directing all aspects of business strategy and maintaining consistent strategic inputs and co-creating value for brands and businesses. He will also help in guiding the agency focus on new business development strategy. I look forward to him partnering me in taking Madison BMB to greater success.”
Excited to begin a new journey Ameet Joshi, General Manager, Madison BMB says, “It’s great to be joining Madison BMB at a time when the business is looking to grow and take a leap forward. I’m excited to begin this journey with my colleagues and clients.”